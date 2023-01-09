Auburn Gresham shooting leaves boy, 14, seriously wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Monday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
The shooting happened at 3:17 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 82nd Street, near Carpenter Street.
The boy was on the sidewalk -- apparently walking home from school -- when he was shot in the abdomen and under the right arm, police said.
The boy was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.
