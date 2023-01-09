Watch CBS News
Auburn Gresham shooting leaves boy, 14, seriously wounded

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Monday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 3:17 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 82nd Street, near Carpenter Street.

The boy was on the sidewalk -- apparently walking home from school -- when he was shot in the abdomen and under the right arm, police said.

The boy was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 4:11 PM

