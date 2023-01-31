Watch CBS News
Girl escapes attempted kidnapping at bus stop in Glenview

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police in north suburban Glenview are looking for a man who they say tried to kidnap a girl while she was waiting at a bus stop.

Police said the girl was dropped off along Milwaukee Avenue after 3:40 p.m. Monday. Moments later, the man grabber her and they fell to the ground. 

The girl hit the man ad he ran to an SUV.

Police said the girl was not hurt.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 5:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

