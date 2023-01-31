Girl escapes attempted kidnapping at bus stop in Glenview
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police in north suburban Glenview are looking for a man who they say tried to kidnap a girl while she was waiting at a bus stop.
Police said the girl was dropped off along Milwaukee Avenue after 3:40 p.m. Monday. Moments later, the man grabber her and they fell to the ground.
The girl hit the man ad he ran to an SUV.
Police said the girl was not hurt.
