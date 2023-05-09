Another attempted child luring in Rogers Park prompts police alert

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police have issued a warning after another attempted child luring in Rogers Park.

Chicago police said around 6:30 p.m., a man approached a girl in Pottawattomie Park. Police said he invited the girl back to his home in exchange for money.

Luckily, a good Samaritan intervened by helping the girl get to the park's fieldhouse, to call 9-1-1.

Chicago police are looking for the man, who they say may be in his 20s, has a thick accent and is missing front teeth. Police said he was wearing a Michael Kors raincoat.

This is the second time in two weeks a man has tried to lure a young girl away in Rogers Park. Last Monday, two young girls reported a man in his fifties tried to lure them into his white SUV near Ashland and Lunt avenues.

Police are advising residents to:

· Call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

· Walk in pairs.

· Don't talk to strangers or approach strange vehicles.

· Be aware of your surroundings and travel in well-lit and populated areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to TIPSOFT.COM.