Watch CBS News
Local News

Another attempted child luring in Rogers Park prompts police alert

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Police issue alert after another attempted child luring in Rogers Park
Police issue alert after another attempted child luring in Rogers Park 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police have issued a warning after another attempted child luring in Rogers Park. 

Chicago police said around 6:30 p.m., a man approached a girl in Pottawattomie Park. Police said he invited the girl back to his home in exchange for money.

Luckily, a good Samaritan intervened by helping the girl get to the park's fieldhouse, to call 9-1-1.

Chicago police are looking for the man, who they say may be in his 20s, has a thick accent and is missing front teeth. Police said he was wearing a Michael Kors raincoat. 

This is the second time in two weeks a man has tried to lure a young girl away in Rogers Park. Last Monday, two young girls reported a man in his fifties tried to lure them into his white SUV near Ashland and Lunt avenues. 

Police are advising residents to:

·        Call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

·        Walk in pairs.

·        Don't talk to strangers or approach strange vehicles.

·        Be aware of your surroundings and travel in well-lit and populated areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to TIPSOFT.COM. 

First published on May 9, 2023 / 5:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.