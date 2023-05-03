Police issue alert of attempted child luring in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are issuing an alert after an attempted luring in Rogers Park Monday morning.

Chicago police say two girls were walking southbound, near the 7300 block of North Chase Avenue, when a newer white model Jeep Cherokee pulled up beside them and asked them "Do you want a ride?"

After refusing and continuing their path, the same vehicle pulled up again a few blocks later, on the 7000 block of North Ashland Avenue, and asked "Are you sure you don't want a ride?"

Both girls immediately ran into their school and reported the incident to adults.

The suspect is described as a white male between 50-60 years of age with a fair complexion, clean shaven and with a crew haircut, heavy set with a "distinct double chin". He was also wearing a collared gray buttoned shirt and black coat.

Police are advising residents to:

· Call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

· Walk in pairs.

· Don't talk to strangers or approach strange vehicles.

· Be aware of your surroundings and travel in well-lit and populated areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to TIPSOFT.COM.