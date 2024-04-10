Search on for man who tried to rob bank on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI released surveillance images Thursday of a man wanted in an attempted bank robbery last week on Stony Island Avenue in South Shore.

The FBI was called at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 3, for an attempted robbery at the PNC Bank at 7300 S. Stony Island Ave.

The robber made a verbal demand for money at the bank and implied he had a gun, the FBI said.

The robber was described as a Black male standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 200 to 225 pounds. He was wearing a white or gray hooded sweat shirt, a black baseball cap, dark-colored pants, and a white bandage covering the left side of his face.

The FBI released two surveillance videos Thursday afternoon.

FBI

FBI

The robber fled by car and remained at large a week later, the FBI said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can report tips to the FBI at 312-421-6700, or tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be taken anonymously.