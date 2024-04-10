Watch CBS News
Local News

Search on for man who tried to rob bank on Chicago's South Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI released surveillance images Thursday of a man wanted in an attempted bank robbery last week on Stony Island Avenue in South Shore.

The FBI was called at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 3, for an attempted robbery at the PNC Bank at 7300 S. Stony Island Ave.

The robber made a verbal demand for money at the bank and implied he had a gun, the FBI said.

The robber was described as a Black male standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 200 to 225 pounds. He was wearing a white or gray hooded sweat shirt, a black baseball cap, dark-colored pants, and a white bandage covering the left side of his face.

The FBI released two surveillance videos Thursday afternoon.

stony-island-bank-robbery-suspect-1.png
FBI
stony-island-bank-robbery-suspect-2.png
FBI

The robber fled by car and remained at large a week later, the FBI said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can report tips to the FBI at 312-421-6700, or tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be taken anonymously.

Adam Harrington
adam-harrington-2.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 3:53 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.