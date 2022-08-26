Police seek to identify suspect in connection with attempted armed robbery, aggravated battery on CTA Blue Line

Police search for suspect in attempted armed robbery on CTA Blue Line

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are looking to identify a person in connection with attempted robbery and aggravated battery on the Kedzie-Homan CTA Blue Line Sunday night.

Police said around 11:50 p.m., the offender was observed approaching a victim with a handgun before an incident where the victim was injured.

Police remind the public to always be aware of their surroundings, call 911 to report suspicious activity, and to never pursue a fleeing assailant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4443.