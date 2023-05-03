At least 1 killed, 3 injured in Midtown Atlanta shooting as police search for suspect

At least one person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting Wednesday at a medical building in Atlanta, authorities said. No suspect was in custody, police said on Twitter.

Police said an "active shooter situation" unfolded inside a building on West Peachtree Street between 12th Street and 13th Street in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood.

"Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene," police tweeted. "Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims."

In a tweet, Northside Hospital said it is "cooperating with law enforcement" following a shooting at their midtown location.

"We urge people in the area to shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement on the scene," the hospital wrote.

Police urged people to avoid the area or shelter in place and released four images of a suspect on social media, saying the suspect was "believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached."

BOLO - Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

The suspect was described in an alert sent to cellphones as a Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and brown shoes. Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts was urged to call 911.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.