1 dead, 2 injured in Dolton shooting

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Three people were shot in south suburban Dolton Sunday, and one of them was killed.

The shooting took place near 147th Street and Blackstone Avenue.

A village trustee and community activist said one person was shot in the head and died. The other two victims were possibly in critical condition, the activist said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed one person was killed, but did not immediately have the victim's identity.

A neighbor said she heard 20 shots and called police.

She CBS 2's Andrew Ramos there was a crowd of about 10 to 15 people hanging out in a nearby park – when all of a sudden, gunshots rang out and the crowd dispersed and ran in all directions.

One vehicle sped down the street in an effort to get away, but ended up crashing into a tree.

"And then when I got out the car and looked down the street, I saw individuals trying to pull someone like out of the street to the side of the road," said the witness, Brandi Watson. "So at that point, everyone was just trying to get out the way."

Police were going from house to house to gather evidence Sunday evening.