At least 2 garbage trucks burned at Streets and Sanitation service center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two garbage trucks were set on fire at the Streets and Sanitation service center early Thursday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, hazmat teams responded to the facility at 6441 North Ravenswood Avenue just before 4 a.m.

CFD reported a garbage truck on fire and a fuel spill.

No injuries have been reported.