Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 2 garbage trucks burned at Streets and Sanitation service center

/ CBS Chicago

At least 2 garbage trucks burned at Streets and Sanitation service center
At least 2 garbage trucks burned at Streets and Sanitation service center 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two garbage trucks were set on fire at the Streets and Sanitation service center early Thursday morning. 

According to the Chicago Fire Department, hazmat teams responded to the facility at 6441 North Ravenswood Avenue just before 4 a.m.

CFD reported a garbage truck on fire and a fuel spill. 

No injuries have been reported. 

First published on September 29, 2022 / 6:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.