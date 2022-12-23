Man beaten during carjacking in North Side parking garage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is recovering after being beaten during a carjacking on the city's North Side Thursday night.

Police said around 9:08 p.m., the victim, 34, was approaching his vehicle parked in a garage, in the 2800 block of North Clark Street, when he was approached by four men who demanded his belongings.

The suspects beat the victim before taking his keys and fleeing in a black Nissan SUV.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his head and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.