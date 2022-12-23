Man beaten during carjacking in North Side parking garage
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is recovering after being beaten during a carjacking on the city's North Side Thursday night.
Police said around 9:08 p.m., the victim, 34, was approaching his vehicle parked in a garage, in the 2800 block of North Clark Street, when he was approached by four men who demanded his belongings.
The suspects beat the victim before taking his keys and fleeing in a black Nissan SUV.
The victim suffered minor injuries to his head and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital.
No one is in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.