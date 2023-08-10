Watch CBS News
Loretto Hospital, workers reach tentative agreement 11 days into strike

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – After 11 days on the picket line, Loretto Hospital workers are claiming victory after reaching a tentative agreement with management on Thursday.

It includes increasing minimum wage rates for all titles and pay increases for all Loretto workers.

The union said the new contract will help address staffing shortages and reduce burnout.

