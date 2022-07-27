As Lollapalooza gets underway, Chicago is in contract negotiations for future Lolla concerts

City of Chicago is in contract negotiations for future Lollapalooza concerts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lollapalooza kicks off Thursday and preparations are underway, as crews put up road closure signs to get Grant Park ready for the four-day festival.

But as the musical acts prepare to hit the stage, there are questions around the festival's future. Right now the city of Chicago is in negotiations with organizers as the Lollapalooza contract looks to expire.

CBS 2 Mayor Lori Lightfoot about the future of Lolla in Chicago.

"Lolla is an intrinsic part of who we are as a city. It's a great investment for us. It brings about $300 billion in economic value to the city every year," Lightfoot said. "I look forward to a long partnership with Lollapalooza."

Mayor Lightfoot said an announcement on the future of Lolla will be revealed soon.

All attendees of Lollapalooza are reminded to be aware of your surroundings as you enjoy the festival responsibly. We will have officers at the festival to ensure safety and security for everyone. pic.twitter.com/vWoq18igaY — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) July 27, 2022