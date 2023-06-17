Watch CBS News
Artists of the Wall Festival underway at Loyola Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) – A popular festival is bringing artists together.

The Artists of the Wall Festival is back today at Loyola Beach.

For 30 years, hundreds of local artists have gathered to paint sections of the 600-foot beach wall, then piecing together a massive mural.

You're invited to watch the artists' work their magic while also enjoying live music.

The free event is happening until 3 p.m. at Loyola Beach between Farwell and Morse. 

