Art Institute employees ratify first union contract
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Union workers at the Art Institute and its school are celebrating the ratification of their first contract.
Workers will now get $17 an hour and a $1 raise next year. They'll be eligible for additional pay increases, based on merit.
They'll also get a one-time bonus based on seniority.
The Art Institute will also pay a higher percentage of employees' health care premiums.
Workers are represented by the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.
