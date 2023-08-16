Watch CBS News
Art Institute employees ratify first union contract

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Union workers at the Art Institute and its school are celebrating the ratification of their first contract.

Workers will now get $17 an hour and a $1 raise next year. They'll be eligible for additional pay increases, based on merit. 

They'll also get a one-time bonus based on seniority.

The Art Institute will also pay a higher percentage of employees' health care premiums.

Workers are represented by the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.

