Arrest made in connection with April fatal shooting near Bronzeville store

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Bronzeville back in April.

Keantae Martin, 18, was arrested Monday in Crown Point, Indiana and charged with first degree murder, according to Chicago police. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed Damonte Robinson, 23, on April 23, according to a police report.

The shooting occurred across the street from the Snipes store in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Robinson face down on the ground with a bullet wound in the back.

A witness who worked security across the street told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza in April there was an argument inside the Snipes that ended on the street along South Cottage Grove Avenue. The witness said Robinson was trying to get into a car with a woman and toddler when he was shot and fell into the street.

Robinson was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Robinson's girlfriend told police the incident began with Robinson wanting to confront a third person about "a previous issue regarding money," according to the police report.

Witnesses identified Martin as the shooter.

A warrant for Martin's arrest was issued on June 29 and he was arrested without incident, police said.