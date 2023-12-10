Watch CBS News
Armed robbery suspect arrested after attacking pair on Chicago's Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was arrested after robbing and attacking two others in Old Irving Park Sunday morning.

Chicago police say around 7:20 a.m., a man, 29, and a woman, 25, were in the 4100 block of West Berteau Avenue when they were approached by an armed offender who presented a handgun and attacked them before taking their belongings.

The victims suffered minor injuries and were taken to Swedish Hospital for treatment.

Police say the offender, 18 or 19 years of age, was placed into custody.

Charges are pending. 

First published on December 10, 2023 / 12:31 PM CST

