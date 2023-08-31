Police chase ends in arrest of armed robbery suspect in Dunning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An armed robbery suspect is in custody after a police chase from Rogers Park across the city to the Dunning neighborhood.

Illinois State Police said a trooper was patrolling on southbound I-94 near 31st Street when they noticed a reported stolen car and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle fled the scene, and the trooper lost sight of the car.

A short time later, Chicago police and air support located the car in the Diversey and Central Park area and initiated a pursuit, ISP said.

The car stopped in the 3900 block of North Neva Avenue, where the suspect fled on foot.

Authorities chased the suspect on foot and placed them in custody. A weapon was also recovered.

Lincolnwood police were also at the scene, as the car may have been stolen from the suburb.

ISP says Chicago police are holding the suspect.

Charges are pending.