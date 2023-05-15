Watch CBS News
Police issue warning after armed robbery spree in West Humboldt Park, Hermosa

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Sunday issued a community alert about a spree of armed robberies in the West Humboldt Park and Hermosa communities within half an hour on Sunday morning.

In each instance, the robbers exited a gray Hyundai Elantra wearing black hooded sweat shirts and black ski masks, police said. They approached their victims on the sidewalks or while parking cars, and demanded the victims' property at gunpoint.

The robbers then fled in the Hyundai.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

  • 7:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of West North Avenue
  • 7:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Le Moyne Street
  • 7:32 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Kedvale Avenue
  • 7:34 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Wabansia Avenue
  • 7:35 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Palmer Street
  • 7:37 a.m., again in the 4400 block of West Palmer Street
  • 7:38 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Dickens Avenue
  • 7:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Kenneth Avenue
  • 7:41 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Pulaski Road
  • 7:50 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Palmer Street.

There are four robbers between – all men between 18 and 25 years old. They are carrying semiautomatic handguns, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-7394.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 8:16 PM

