Armed robbery spree overnight on Chicago's North and Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were investigating a spree of armed robberies overnight on the North and Northwest Sides.

At least five armed robberies were reported between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Bucktown, Logan Square, and West Town neighborhoods.

In each robbery, police said two men jumped out of a black SUV with guns drawn, and demanded the victim's property.

At about 11:10 p.m., a 46-year-old man was robbed while walking on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of North Whipple.

At about 11:15 p.m., a 25-year-old man was robbed while walking on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of North Whipple.

At about 11:30 p.m., a 28-yea-rold woman was robbed while walking on the sidewalk in the 500 block of North Wood.

At about 11:30 p.m., a 50-year-old man ran off during a robbery attempt in the 1900 block of North Oakley.

At about 1:25 a.m., a 51-year-old man was robbed while walking on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of West McLean.

At least one victim managed to run away before the robbers could steal anything.

No one was injured, and no one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.