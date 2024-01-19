Armed robbery, carjacking occur a block and a half apart in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An armed robbery and a carjacking were reported about a block and a half and one minute apart in West Town Friday evening.

At 6:13 p.m., a 36-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were outside in the 900 block of North Winchester Avenue when two gray vehicles pulled up and three men got out and came up to them, police said.

The three men took out guns and demanded the victims' property, police said. The robbers took the items and left in the two cars – heading west on Augusta Boulevard, police said.

One minute later at 6:14 p.m., a 29-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in the 800 block of North Wolcott Avenue – about one block north and half a block east of the crime scene from one minute earlier – when two men came up to him on foot, police said.

One of the robbers took out a gun and ordered the man out of the car, police said. The robbers then drove off in the man's car, police said.

Police have not indicated whether the crimes might be related.

Late Friday, no one was in custody. Area 3 detectives are investigating.