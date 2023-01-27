Watch CBS News
Teen charged with December armed robbery, carjacking in Chatham

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged with robbing a man at gunpoint before taking his car in the Chatham neighborhood last month.

The teen was arrested Thursday, in the 1100 block of South Hamlin Avenue in Lawndale.

He was identified as one of the suspects who, on Dec. 26, robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint, in the 9000 block of South Langley Avenue.

CPD says the victim was forced to go to multiple ATMs before being forced out of his vehicle.

The teen was placed into custody and charged with three felony counts – including aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, and aggravated armed kidnapping.

No additional information was available. 

First published on January 27, 2023 / 9:43 AM

