2 men charged with armed robbery at East Side retail store

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are charged with robbing a man and taking merchandise from a retail store in the city's East Side neighborhood.

Chicago police arrested Joshua Glenn, 20, and Robert Smith, 22, Friday, in the 1000 block of East 80th Street around 3 a.m.

They were identified as the suspects who, earlier in the day, entered a retail business while armed with a firearm and robbed a man, and took merchandise from within.

Glenn is charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing. Smith was also charged with armed robbery and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.

Both are scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.