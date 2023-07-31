Armed robbers target victims in Logan Square, Avondale, Jefferson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a string of armed robberies from Logan Square to Jefferson Park that detectives believe are connected.

Police said last Tuesday, a group of armed robbers drove up to people in a small to mid-sized SUV, got out, and demanded people's property at gunpoint in the Logan Square, Avondale, and Jefferson Park neighborhoods:

Around 3:50 p.m. on July 25 in the 5400 block of North Ludlam Avenue;

Around 7:40 p.m. on July 25 in the 3000 block of West Schubert Avenue;

Around 7:40 p.m. on July 25 in the 3900 block of West Diversey Avenue;

Around 8:35 p.m. on July 25 in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road.

When one of the victims resisted, one of the robbers hit them with a gun and fired a shot at them.

Police said the robbers were wearing bandanas and/or masks, and all black clothing.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.