Police issue alert to businesses of armed robberies in Mayfair, Bucktown, Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of armed robberies that occurred Friday morning in the Mayfair, Bucktown, and Irving Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, the offenders entered the business and displayed handguns with extended magazines, and demanded money from the cash registers.

The offenders took money, tobacco products, and the victim's wallet and cell phone before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Incident times and locations:

· 4700 block of North Elston Avenue on July 29 at 1:14 a.m.

· 2300 block of North Damen Avenue on July 29 at 1:15 a.m.

· 4300 block of North Kimball Avenue on July 29 at 1:40 a.m.

The first offender is described as an African American male between 16 to 20 years of age, 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall, between 230 to 260 pounds with a dark complexion.

The second offender is described as a female between the ages of 16 to 19, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 to 200 pounds with a black complexion.

The third offender is described as an African American male, 16 to 21 years of age, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 to 170 pounds with a medium brown complexion.

Police remind owners to not resist and to be aware of the crime and alert neighbors. They also mention to pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.