Logan Square businesses fed up with rise in armed robberies

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least five armed robberies were reported in less than two hours overnight, bringing the total to two dozen armed robberies in and around Logan Square in the last few days, leaving many business owners fed up.

Chicago police said a group of at least three men targeted people either on bikes or walking on sidewalks. Three of the victims were riding their bikes when they were robbed at gunpoint, hitting particularly close to home for one bike shop owner who's tired of the spike in crime.

"We've seen too much of it. We've had friends who have been accosted," said Eric Puetz, owner of Smart Bike Parts on Armitage Avenue. "Jump out of the car, boom, 'Give me your wallet, give me your phone.' Crazy, man."

Two of the victims were attacked about 10 minutes apart on the same block as the store. The victims were riding their bikes when they were forced off the street by a silver sedan and robbed of their belongings at gunpoint.

"As cyclists, we understand we're taking just a slightly elevated risk," Puetz said. "But when this happens to a cyclist, you've instantly invited a community of people who want to hunt you down."

Puetz's store surveillance cameras didn't capture Tuesday morning's crime spree, but he's captured other robberies and assaults in the last few months.

While carjackings in the 1st Ward – which includes parts of Logan Square, West Town, and Wicker Park – are down about 75% over the last year, robberies are up around 72%. Citywide, they're up 18 percent.

On Sunday, CPD sent out an alert about 19 robberies that happened in the Avondale, Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Hermosa, Wicker Park, and Austin neighborhoods over the weekend.

Loyola University Criminal Justice Professor Arthur Lurigio said he isn't surprised to see a decline in carjackings occurring alongside a rise in armed robbery, the latter being somewhat easier to accomplish.

"Armed robbery, then, is seen as less risky," he said. "Both groups are extremely violent offenders. They're willing and able to put guns in people's faces. That's what makes it so violent."

Meanwhile, Puetz said police in the area are working overtime in an attempt to put the brakes on this violent trend.

"We're big believers in [the 14th Chicago Police District], man. I've been here 15 years. They work with us," he said. "It's just going to take time to get there, but I think we will. I'm quite confident we will."

The armed robbers started in Wicker Park around 12:30 a.m., when they took a cell phone and wallet from a 53-year-old man, in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, before getting to at least four other victims

Then a half hour later, police say they robbed a 30-year-old woman riding her bike in West Town.

The suspects driving a silver sedan cut her off and forced her off the street. They then took her cell phone and bag at gunpoint. She was left with a minor injury.

About five minutes later, the same group robbed another person on the sidewalk, leaving him injured and without a cell phone.

The last two robberies took place just before 2 a.m. in Logan Square. The victims were riding bikes and were cut off by the robbers' vehicle.

For context, while the Logan Square area has seen a sizable increase in robberies, Austin and Humboldt Park are leading the city with robberies – 340 and 255, respectively so far this year.