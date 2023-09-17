Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD issue alert of string of armed robberies in Little Village

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CPD warns of armed robbery spree in Little Village
CPD warns of armed robbery spree in Little Village 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police want to you be aware of a string of armed robberies in the Little Village neighborhood.

They say the suspects drive up and then target victims who are sitting in their cars or have just gotten out of them. The robbers then pointed guns at the victims and demanded their property.

Incident times and locations:

  • 3300 block of South Pulaski Road on Aug. 6, at 3:48 a.m.
  • 2600 block of South Christiana Avenue on Aug. 31, at 8:28 a.m.
  • 2500 block of South Pulaski Road on Sept. 7, at 4:30 p.m.
  • 3000 block of South Pulaski Road on Sept. 13, at 10:50 p.m.

The suspects were identified as two unknown male Hispanic subjects ranging from 20-25 years of age, wearing black hooded sweatshirts.

If you have any information, contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.

First published on September 17, 2023 / 9:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.