CPD issue alert of string of armed robberies in Little Village

CPD warns of armed robbery spree in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police want to you be aware of a string of armed robberies in the Little Village neighborhood.

They say the suspects drive up and then target victims who are sitting in their cars or have just gotten out of them. The robbers then pointed guns at the victims and demanded their property.

Incident times and locations:

3300 block of South Pulaski Road on Aug. 6, at 3:48 a.m.

2600 block of South Christiana Avenue on Aug. 31, at 8:28 a.m.

2500 block of South Pulaski Road on Sept. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

3000 block of South Pulaski Road on Sept. 13, at 10:50 p.m.

The suspects were identified as two unknown male Hispanic subjects ranging from 20-25 years of age, wearing black hooded sweatshirts.

If you have any information, contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.