CPD issue alert of armed robberies in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning people in Hyde Park to look out for an armed robbery crew.

Police say for the past two weeks, thieves have targeted people walking late at night near 51st and 55th Street - holding them at gunpoint while they steal cell phones and wallets.

Incident times and locations:

5400 block of South University Avenue on May 31 at 2 a.m.

5400 block of South University Avenue on May 31 at 2:20 a.m.

The thieves then take off in a gray Kia Soul.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.