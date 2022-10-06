Police issue alert of armed robberies in Grand Crossing

Police warn residents in Grand Crossing of recent armed robberies

Police warn residents in Grand Crossing of recent armed robberies

Police warn residents in Grand Crossing of recent armed robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent armed robberies in the Grand Crossing area. The latest robbery happened Saturday.

In each incident, two suspects would approach the victim and demand their property while displaying firearms. The weapon used had a pink/red and silver finish, according to police.

The suspects would then flee in a small red SUV.

Incident locations and times:

· 7400 block of South Luella Ave., on September 27, 2022, at 2:50 P.M.

· 2300 block of East 75th St., on September 29, 2022, at 5:50 P.M.

· 1900 block of East 75th St., on September 30, 2022, at 02:00 A.M.

· 2300 block of East 74th St., on October 01, 2022, between 08:45-08:51 A.M.

· 7400 block of South Luella Ave., on October 01, 2022, at 11:00 A.M.

Police only had vague descriptions of the suspects.

They are also reminding residents:

· Always be aware of your surroundings

· Immediately report suspicious activity

· If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm

· Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)

· Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request their contact information

· Immediately dial 9-1-1 and remain on the scene when possible

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.