Chicago police warn of armed robbers using Facebook Marketplace to lure victims

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police have warned three men are using a fake name on Facebook Marketplace to lure people to meet them under the guise of selling them something, and then rob them at gunpoint.

Police said within nine days this month, the men were behind seven robberies in Englewood, Chicago Lawn, and Gage Park:

6700 Block of South Throop Street on January 29, 2024 at 3:37 PM.

6100 Block of South Artesian Ave Street on January 28, 2024 at 4:00 PM.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth Street on January 27, 2024 at 6:46 PM.

5700 Block of South Maplewood Ave on January 26, 2024 at 1:45 PM.

6700 Block of South Campbell Ave on January 23, 2024 at 5:00 PM.

6700 Block of South Ada Street on January 22, 2024 at 5:13 PM.

6700 Block of South Elizabeth Street on January 20, 2024 at 4:40 PM.

Police said the men use the name Malik Green on Facebook Marketplace to sell a dirt bike or motorcycle.

In each robbery, when someone went to buy the item, one of the men escorted the victim to an alley, where two other men were waiting with guns, demanding the victim's money and phone.

Police had only a vague description of the robbers. Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380.