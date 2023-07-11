Police warn of armed robbers riding Divvy bikes in Loop, South Loop, Old Town

Armed robbers on Divvy bikes targeting people in Loop, South Loop, Old Town

Armed robbers on Divvy bikes targeting people in Loop, South Loop, Old Town

Armed robbers on Divvy bikes targeting people in Loop, South Loop, Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating a string of 18 armed robberies connected to a crew riding around on Divvy bikes in the middle of the night.

According to a community alert from the Chicago Police Department, the robberies happened between June 19 and July 9 in the Loop, South Loop, and Old Town:

Around 2:30 a.m. on June 19 in the 100 block of South State Street,

Around 1:50 a.m. on June 25 in the 400 block of South LaSalle Street,

Around 2:05 a.m. on June 25 in the first block of North Michigan Avenue,

Around 2:15 a.m. on June 25 in the first block of Ida B. Wells Drive,

Around 2:40 a.m. on June 25 in the 100 block of North Dearborn Avenue,

Around 3 a.m. on June 25 in the first block of East Madison Street,

Around 4:20 a.m. on June 25 in the first block of South Wells Street,

Around 5:20 a.m. on June 26 in the 600 block of South Plymouth Court,

Around 5:30 a.m. on June 26 in the 600 block of South State Street,

Around 5:35 a.m. on June 26 in the first block of South Michigan Avenue,

Around 5:50 a.m. on June 26 in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue,

Around 6 a.m. on June 26 in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue,

Around 6:50 a.m. on June 26 in the 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue,

Around 1:05 a.m. on July 7 in the 100 block of North State Street,

Around 1:45 a.m. on July 7 in the first block of West Washington Street,

Around 2:45 a.m. on July 9 in the first block of East Randolph Street,

Around 3:30 a.m. on July 9 in the first block of West Madison Street,

Around 3:35 a.m. on July 9 in the 100 block of South Dearborn Street.

Police said, in each case, the robbers approach victims on the street and steal their property while threatening force. In one robbery, they took the victim's car.

Police had only a vague description of the robbers, who were wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.