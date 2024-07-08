Armed robber targeting victims on West Side using dating apps, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning people on the West Side about a robber targeting people looking for love online.

Four times since late June, the robber has used a dating app to arrange meetings with his targets, and when they showed up at the designated location, he robbed them at gunpoint:

200 block of North Pine Ave. on June 26, 2024 at 2:30- 2:45 PM

200 block of North Pine Ave. on June 30, 2024 at 12:00 AM

5300 block of West Van Buren St. on July 2, 2024 at 9:30 AM

200 block of North Pine Ave on July 4, 2024 at 2:34 PM

In one of the robberies, the suspect met the victim at the victim's home. Once the robber arrived, he demanded the victim's keys at gunpoint, got in their car, and drove off.

Police have only a vague description of the robber.

Police recommended anyone arranging to see anyone they met online should try to meet at a public location, like a restaurant or police station.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253.