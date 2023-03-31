Watch CBS News
More armed robberies reported at convenience stores overnight

By Mugo Odigwe

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- More armed robberies at local convenience stores were reported overnight.

This comes after similar sprees were reported this week. At least five armed robberies took place at 7-Elevens stores on the North and West sides early Wednesday morning – following four more 7-Eleven robberies on Monday.

At least four convenience stores that were hit overnight and early Friday morning.

The first robbery was around 1:52 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on West Lawrence in Uptown. Police said two men with handguns stole money from a cash register.

Minutes later, the 7-Eleven on Montrose Avenue in Lakeview was also robbed. The two armed suspects took the cash drawer tray.

Around 2 a.m., the 7-Eleven in the 3000 block of North Pulaski Road was also hit by two armed men. The offenders took cash. 

In Little Village, a Thornton's gas station, in the 3400 block of South California Avenue, was also robbed just before 3 a.m. Two men with handguns stole money from the cash register. 

Police have not confirmed if these robberies are connected. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on March 31, 2023 / 5:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

