Police warn residents about group of men involved in armed robberies in Chinatown
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert Friday of armed robberies in the Chinatown neighborhood.
The robberies happened during the months of September and October, according to police.
In each incident, a group of two to four men would approach victims, while displaying firearms, and demanded their property.
The suspects fled the scene in a white SUV with tinted windows, police said.
Incident locations and times:
- 200 block of W. 26th Street, on September 26 at 11:20 p.m.
- 2400 block of S. Wentworth Street, on October 4 at 2:15 a.m.
- 200 block of W. 24th Place, on October 9 at 2:30 a.m.
- 200 block of W. 24th Place, on October 10 at 10:50 p.m.
Police were unable to provide a detailed description of the suspects.
They are advising residents:
- Always be aware of your surroundings.
- Immediately report suspicious activity.
- If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.
- Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.).
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police.
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request their contact information.
- Immediately dial 9-1-1 and remain on the scene when possible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.
