Police warn residents about group of men involved in armed robberies in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert Friday of armed robberies in the Chinatown neighborhood.

The robberies happened during the months of September and October, according to police.

In each incident, a group of two to four men would approach victims, while displaying firearms, and demanded their property.

The suspects fled the scene in a white SUV with tinted windows, police said.

Incident locations and times:

200 block of W. 26th Street, on September 26 at 11:20 p.m.

2400 block of S. Wentworth Street, on October 4 at 2:15 a.m.

200 block of W. 24th Place, on October 9 at 2:30 a.m.

200 block of W. 24th Place, on October 10 at 10:50 p.m.

Police were unable to provide a detailed description of the suspects.

They are advising residents:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Immediately report suspicious activity.

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.).

Never pursue a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request their contact information.

Immediately dial 9-1-1 and remain on the scene when possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.