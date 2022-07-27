Police issue alert of armed robberies, carjackings in the Logan Square, Wicker Park, West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are warning residents of recent armed robberies and carjackings in the Logan Square, Wicker Park, and West Town neighborhoods.

In each incident, the victims are approached by the offenders who would point guns in their face, push them to the ground and demand their vehicle and personal property including wallets and cellphones.

Incident time and locations:

· 3200 block of West Cortland Street on July 20, 2022, at 6:36 a.m.

· 2600 block of West Iowa Street on July 20, 2022, at 6:49 a.m.

· 1900 block of West Wabansia Ave on July 25, 2022, at 7:11 p.m.

· 1700 block of West Wolcott Street on July 26, 2022, at 12:25 a.m.

· 2400 block of West Iowa Street on July 26, 2022, at 9:48 a.m.

The offenders are described as two to three African American men between the ages of 18 to 25, between 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing 150 to 170 pounds, and wearing white or black sweatshirts, black sweatpants, with black or red facemasks.

Police remind residents:

· Be aware of your surroundings and unfamiliar or suspicious people in your area.

· Do not try to rationalize or confront offenders, it could lead to possible injury

· Park in well-lit areas and in areas where there is pedestrian and vehicular traffic

· Notify neighbors of this crime pattern. If you see something suspicious, alert police immediately.

· Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) and involved vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 or Area 5

At 312-744-8263 or 312-746-7394.