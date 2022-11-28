Two violent armed robberies reported blocks apart in Avondale
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two violent armed robberies were reported just blocks apart in Avondale early Monday morning.
The most recent incident took place at a gas station, in the 3900 block of West Belmont Avenue, just after 4 a.m.
Police said a 38-year-old man was walking out of a BP gas station when he was beaten with a firearm by three men. Police said the offenders, who arrived in a gray sedan, took the man's wallet.
Hours earlier, just after 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Cornelia, a 62-year-old man was robbed by three men who exited a red sedan. The offenders hit the man in the face with a gun and stole his wallet.
Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.
No arrests have been made.
