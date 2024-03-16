Armed group robs 4 within 90 minutes on Chicago's Northwest, Near North Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents after an armed group robbed four people in less than two hours on the Northwest and Near North Sides Friday morning.

Chicago police said between 4 and 6:30 a.m., the victims were approached by the offenders, who exited a vehicle and pointed black Glock semi-automatic weapons at the victim's stomachs or the back of their heads, demanding their personal property, including credit cards, cash, and phones.

In two of the incidents, the robbers demand the PIN or password from the victims for their phones to be unlocked and then take a photo of said PIN or password with another phone.

Incident times and locations:

1400 block of North Clark Street 4 a.m. – Near North Side

800 block of North LaSalle Drive 4:10 a.m. – Near North Side

5100 block of West Roscoe Avenue 4:40 a.m. – Portage Park

1600 block of North Oakley Avenue 6:28 a.m. – Wicker Park

The offenders were described as three African American men between 18 to 26 years of age, 5-feet-8 to 6 feet tall, weighing between 150 to 200 pounds, and were wearing black or gray hooded sweatshirts, black pants, black and white sneakers, and armed with black Glock handguns

What you can do:

Be aware of your surroundings and unfamiliar or suspicious people in your area.

Walk with groups of individuals and do not carry large sums of money.

Do not try to rationalize or confront offenders, it could lead to possible injury

Park in well-lit areas and in areas where there is pedestrian and vehicular traffic

Notify neighbors of this crime pattern. If you see something suspicious, alert

Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) and involved vehicles.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at 312-744-8263 or Area 5 at 312-746-7394.