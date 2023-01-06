Second suspect charged in October armed carjacking on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A second suspect is charged with robbing and carjacking a man on the city's Southwest Side back in October.

Miguel Miranda, 18, was arrested by members of the Area One Vehicular Hijacking Force Thursday, in the 5700 block of South May Street.

He was identified as the second suspect who, on Oct. 13, 2022, displayed a firearm and forcefully took a vehicle and belongings from an 18-year-old man, in the 3500 block of West 65th Place.

Police say he also pistol-whipped the victim during the incident, causing injuries.

Miranda was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor count of battery.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No additional information was immediately available.