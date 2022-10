Argo Community High School to honor Mamie Till-Mobley with sculpture Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, will be honored Friday at her alma mater in southwest suburban Summit. Till-Mobley became an icon of the civil rights movement after her son was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. She graduated from Argo Community High School, which is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday as it works to build a sculpture and memorial in her honor.