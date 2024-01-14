Arctic air mass brings winds chills to 30 below for Chicago area
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday morning brought incredibly cold wind chills to the Chicago area and especially throughout LaSalle County. This arctic air mass will stay in place for the next couple of days.
A Wind Chill Warning is in place until noon Monday for northern Cook and Lake counties as well as inland counties.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until Wednesday at 9 a.m. for the entire Chicago area.
FORECAST:
SUNDAY NIGHT: Bitter cold. LOW: -10
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and wind chills to -30. HIGH: 2
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and wind chills to -30. HIGH 3
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.