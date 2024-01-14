Watch CBS News
Arctic air mass brings winds chills to 30 below for Chicago area

By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday morning brought incredibly cold wind chills to the Chicago area and especially throughout LaSalle County. This arctic air mass will stay in place for the next couple of days. 

A Wind Chill Warning is in place until noon Monday for northern Cook and Lake counties as well as inland counties. 

A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until Wednesday at 9 a.m. for the entire Chicago area. 

FORECAST: 

SUNDAY NIGHT: Bitter cold. LOW: -10

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and wind chills to -30. HIGH: 2

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and wind chills to -30. HIGH 3

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on January 14, 2024 / 6:55 PM CST

