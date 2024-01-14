Arctic air mass brings winds chills to 30 below for Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday morning brought incredibly cold wind chills to the Chicago area and especially throughout LaSalle County. This arctic air mass will stay in place for the next couple of days.

A Wind Chill Warning is in place until noon Monday for northern Cook and Lake counties as well as inland counties.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until Wednesday at 9 a.m. for the entire Chicago area.

FORECAST:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Bitter cold. LOW: -10

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and wind chills to -30. HIGH: 2

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and wind chills to -30. HIGH 3

