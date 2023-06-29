Watch CBS News
Tamale business goes underground after air quality closes Daley Plaza market

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Before the storms rolled in, Chicago's air quality was such a concern again on Thursday that the city canceled the Daley Plaza city market.

CBS 2 caught up with a vendor who moved his tamale business inside.

The owner of Aracely's Tamales set up shop in the pedway as the outside smoke cuts into their bottom line.

"We do better business outside a lot more traffic. A lot more people, a lot more sales. Other vendors are hurting," said Aracely's Tamales owner Felipe Rincon.

He said a lot of loyal customers found them inside because it's the same spot where they set up during winter. He said they'll be outside in Tinley Park on Saturday.

Tamale Thursday In the Pedway Concourse Level

First published on June 29, 2023 / 5:29 PM

