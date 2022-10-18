Applications for the 2023 Chicago Marathon are already open

CHICAGO (CBS) – For those still recovering from this year's Chicago Marathon, applications are already open for the 2023 race.

The applications for guaranteed and non-guaranteed entry opened Tuesday and will remain open until 2 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Runners not eligible for a guaranteed entry can apply for entry through the non-guaranteed entry drawing application.

Applicants will be notified of their entry status on Dec. 8.

In this year's race, held earlier this month, more than 40,000 runners participated in front of nearly 1 million spectators.

The entry fee for a U.S. resident is $230 and a non-U.S. resident fee is $240. Applicants must provide credit card information as part of the application process.

Marathon participants must be at least 16 years old or older on race day. They must be able to complete the 26.2-mile distance in six hours and 30 minutes.

To apply, and for more information on the race, visit chicagomarathon.com/apply.