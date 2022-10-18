Watch CBS News

Registration open for the 2023 Chicago Marathon

For those still recovering from this year's Chicago Marathon, applications are already open for the 2023 race. The applications for guaranteed and non-guaranteed entry opened Tuesday and will remain open until 2 p.m. on Nov. 17.
