Applications for 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon ends Thursday afternoon

Today is last day to apply For 2023 Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're dreaming about running the Chicago marathon, you only have a little time left to make that final decision.

The application deadline for the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The popular event features runners from all over the world. This year even saw some records being broken.

To apply, visit the Chicago Marathon website.