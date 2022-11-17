Watch CBS News
Applications for 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon ends Thursday afternoon

/ CBS Chicago

Today is last day to apply For 2023 Chicago Marathon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're dreaming about running the Chicago marathon, you only have a little time left to make that final decision.

The application deadline for the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon is at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The popular event features runners from all over the world. This year even saw some records being broken.

To apply, visit the Chicago Marathon website

First published on November 17, 2022 / 10:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

