Apple Fest on Chicago's North Side ends Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Apple Fest in Lincoln Square is in full bloom.

Now in its 36th year, the fest now has 80 vendors who are offering all sorts of apple treats.

Apple lovers can eat, shop, and make their way along Lincoln Avenue from Lawrence to Sunnyside.

Sunday is the last day to check it all out from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Money raised supports community and beautification projects in Lincoln Square-Ravenswood.