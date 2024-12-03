2 people injured in apartment building fire on Chicago's West Side

2 people injured in apartment building fire on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured in a building fire on Chicago's West Side Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a two-story building fire before 6:30 a.m. at Monroe Street and Cicero Avenue. Video of the scene captured heavy smoke billowing from the building with firefighters on the roof.

The back of the building was charred by the flames and left significantly damaged.

The battalion chief confirmed two people were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Officials said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

When firefighters arrived, they found the two victims waving from the second floor and the front of the building. Initially, firefighters had issues entering the front door due to plywood on the first floor. In total about 50 firefighters responded to the fire.

The battalion chief confirmed the building was vacant and was also a suspected drug house.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Police are investigating.

Cicero Avenue was shut down as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Chicago for more updates.