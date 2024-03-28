Man charged with murder in deadly 2017 mass shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Alsip man has been charged with multiple felonies in a mass shooting that left one man dead and six other people wounded in Bronzeville in 2017.

Antonio Dickerson, 24, was arrested Tuesday at his home in Alsip, after he was identified as one of three gunmen in the shooting on Aug. 8, 2017.

Dickerson is charged with one count of first-degree murder, six counts of attempted murder, and six counts of aggravated battery.

According to court records, Dickerson and two other people shot a group of people at a barbecue near 37th Place and Michigan Avenue.

One victim, 28-year-old Alfred Mitchell Jr., was shot in the back, and was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Six other people were wounded, but survived.

At a detention hearing on Thursday, a judge ordered Dickerson to be held at Cook County Jail as he awaits trial. He is due back in court on April 16.