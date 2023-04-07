'We really are Antioch strong': Englewood church rebuilds after fire destroyed its building last year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new plans, and new funding, to rebuild an Englewood church destroyed by fire last year.

That fire, on Good Friday, was sparked by accident at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. The building was torn down, but as CBS 2's Noel Brennan shows us, what was lost will be restored.

In Englewood, loss can lead to hope. Pastor Gerald Dew and his congregation understand loss.The fire at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church burned for four days.

"The fire was on Good Friday. April the 15th last year," Dew remembered.

The worship center had to be torn down, but on this Good Friday, hope is renewed.

"We really are Antioch Strong," Dew said.

A builder has plans for a new space and the church has $14.8 million to spend from insurance money, federal funding and donations.

"Money has been coming in since the day the church caught fire and we have been able to collect $344,000 in donations," noted Dew.

The pastor said the congregation will need another $3 million to $5 million to rebuild the church and renovate the damaged Empowerment Center.

"We need for me and you, and you and yours, and those and them, and they and him, and she and her, to continue to give," Dew said.

A church that understands loss, now relies on hope. And on Good Friday, a pastor pictures better days ahead.

"We'll be raising funds until we cut the ribbon. It's like a blank canvas that gives us an opportunity to build something incredible," Dew said.

Dew said, leading the group with him to say "Antioch Strong."

The designs are done, and the project goes out for a bid next week. When asked when he expects people walking into the new church. Dew said maybe in 2025, and that Easter Sunday would be a good day for a ribbon cutting.