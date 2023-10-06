Man charged in mass shooting at Chicago area Juneteenth celebration

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Aurora man has been charged with firing a gun in connection to a deadly mass shooting this summer in Willowbrook Township.

Anthony Mothershed, 19, has been charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A DuPage County judge ordered him detained until trial.

Anthony Mothershed is charged in connection with a mass shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook Township on June 18, 2023 DuPage County State's Attorney

A total of 23 people were shot, and one of them was killed, in the mass shooting early on the morning of June 18, as people gathered for a Juneteenth party in a strip mall parking lot at Route 83 and Honeysuckle Rose Lane in unincorporated Willowbrook Township.

Reginald Meadows, 31, was killed in the mass shooting.

DuPage County prosecutors said Mothershed was with a group of people outside the Legacy Beauty Supply at the strip mall, when he began firing a .45 caliber handgun towards people at the party, and fled the scene.

"The violent conduct alleged against Mr. Mothershed is outrageous and will not be tolerated in DuPage County," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "A gathering of hundreds of people is no place for illegal guns, and my office stands ready to file the appropriate charges supported by evidence against anyone accused of behavior such as alleged in this case."

He was arrested on Wednesday, and is due back in court on Oct. 23 for arraignment.

Mothershed has not been charged with murder in this case, and police said an investigation into the shooting remains open.