Another step forward for the racketeering trial against 14th Ward Ald. Ed Burke

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another step forward for the racketeering trial against 14th ward Alderman Ed Burke.

A judge on Monday denied a motion by his attorneys to toss out some of the evidence and some of the charges.

Burke was indicted more than three years ago, but the trial is not expected to start until next month because of a pandemic backlog in the courts.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 6:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

