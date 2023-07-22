Watch CBS News
Annual Disability Pride Parade steps off in Chicago Saturday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The longest-running Disability Pride Parade will hit the streets in Chicago Saturday.

This year's theme is "Nothing About Us, Without Us" - highlighting the need for authentic representation, and inclusion for people with disabilities.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. near the Harold Washington Library.

It will then go west along Van Buren before going north on Dearborn.

The route ends at Daley Plaza for post-parade festivities.


CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 10:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

