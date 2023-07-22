Annual Disability Pride Parade steps off in Chicago Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The longest-running Disability Pride Parade will hit the streets in Chicago Saturday.

This year's theme is "Nothing About Us, Without Us" - highlighting the need for authentic representation, and inclusion for people with disabilities.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. near the Harold Washington Library.

It will then go west along Van Buren before going north on Dearborn.

The route ends at Daley Plaza for post-parade festivities.



